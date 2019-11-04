A domestic abuse survivor hopes victims can speak out about their experiences to give "hope" and a better chance for others to leave abusive relationships.

Catrin Lois, from Denbighshire, left their husband after he attacked them following an argument.

The 51-year-old said domestic abuse was treated like a "dirty little secret" and people "don't want to hear about it".

"The more of us who speak about it, the more chance and hope there is for others to be able to leave the situations they find themselves in."