Independence for Wales will be considered by an independent commission set up by the Welsh government.

Prof Laura McAllister, who is leading the commission alongside ex-Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, said it would be "ludicrous" not to look at independence.

But some people do not think Wales is currently "strong enough" to run itself.

"I don't agree with the Senedd running the country, I prefer it to be done from Westminster," one Bangor resident said.