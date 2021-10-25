A man's love affair with a wooden rollercoaster has resumed after he finally enjoyed his 6,000th ride which was delayed by the pandemic.

Ryan Hackett, 61, from Milford Haven, has been riding the Megafobia at Oakwood Theme Park in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, for more than 25 years.

Ryan said Covid had "a lot to answer for" and he'd "missed the park dreadfully" but he was delighted to be back on the rollercoaster.

