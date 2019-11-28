Tata Steel says it needs a route map from the UK government before it decides how it will make steel in the future.

There are fears the steel industry might not fit into a new greener economy and thousands of jobs could be lost.

"What the industry will provide [is] breakthrough technologies to decarbonise," said Martin Brunnock, Tata's sustainability spokesman.

"But what we need from the government is those breakthrough policies to allow us to do that in partnership."

The UK government said it was supporting the steel industry.