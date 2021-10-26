Transport generates about 17% of all carbon emissions in Wales, so electric cars will play a big part in helping to tackle the issue.

The Welsh government is set to announce plans to install more charging points, but campaigners say the pace of change has been too slow.

But the practicalities of owning electric cars have so far left many drivers unconvinced.

BBC Wales’ Tom Phipps took a 139 mile (223km) trip through Wales to see how smooth a journey can be.