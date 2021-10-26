Energy bills, petrol prices and the cost of family treats are all rising, and some families are struggling to cope.

Lauren Morse, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, said it was a “nerve-racking” time for her, husband Daniel and their two boys Ruben, nine and Oliver, six.

“We are very frugal anyway, we try to buy second hand as much as possible," said Lauren.

“They [Ruben and Oliver] haven’t really started saying what they want [for Christmas] yet but I know it’ll be coming and we probably will be cutting back this year.”

