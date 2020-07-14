A 13-year-old girl was left "shaken and upset" after an interaction with anti-vaccine protestors.

The girl's mother, Sharon, said her daughter had "lost her confidence” following the incident in Llandudno, Conwy county, at the weekend.

One protester can be heard saying: "I can show you names and addresses of some teenagers dead this week. Dead from taking the vaccine."

Sharon said: “[The girls] asked numerous times to be left alone and that they felt unsafe. I’m all for free speech but this was just adults bullying, intimidating and harassing minors."

North Wales Police is aware of the incident.

See the NHS website for official advice on the Covid vaccine.