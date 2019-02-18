The fashion industry produces up to 10% of the world's emissions.

A major contributor to greenhouse gases, water and air pollution, fast fashion creates problematic levels of waste.

With climate change coming into sharper focus, for many people the environmental credentials of clothes are fast becoming as important as their style and price.

The BBC spoke to a designer, a clothes-hire company and a consumer about what sustainable fashion means to them.

Story by Liz Clements

Filmed by Nick Hartley, Gwyndaf Hughes, Max Evans

Edited by Nick Hartley