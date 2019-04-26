Football writer Ian Herbert said the trial of the man who organised the fatal flight which killed Emiliano Sala "shone on a light on the rather sordid way that people were creaming off money" from the transfer.

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died in the crash in the English Channel in January 2019.

David Henderson, 67, of Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, was found guilty after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

He felt Emiliano Sala's death showed how people were trying to cut corners and hopes the game can learn from what happened.