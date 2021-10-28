Wind farms, like any other technology in constant use, require regular maintenance and lots of upkeep.

And none need it more than Pen y Cymoedd - the largest onshore wind farm in Wales.

With 76 turbines in operation at the site near Treorchy, Pen y Cymoedd is capable of generating 228MW of energy - enough to power 15% of homes (188,000) in Wales.

BBC Wales News took a trip up one of the farm's turbines to see exactly what's involved in keeping it up and running.