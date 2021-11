"It was the longest night of my life".

Chris Evans' 85-year-old father had to wait 13 hours for an ambulance after having a stroke.

David, from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, had suffered a stroke.

His son described how hard it was seeing him in a "frightening and distressing" way.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has apologised for an "unacceptable wait".