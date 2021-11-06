The lockdown painter who became a global hit

A teenager who became a hit after taking up painting in lockdown has said she doesn't want to become an artist long-term.

When schools closed in March 2020, Makenzy Beard, 14, from Swansea started painting on canvasses in her garden shed.

She hit the headlines after a portrait of her neighbour, Gower farmer John Tucker, went on display at the Young Artists' Summer Show during July and August at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Her latest painting is particularly special, as it features her grandad.

But, while Makenzy said it was "reassuring" to have something to fall back, she didn't think she wanted painting as a career as it might ruin her enjoyment of picking up a brush.

"There's a joy I get from squeezing in the painting and that makes it a reward, amongst everything else I do, and I think I it needs to stay that way if I'm going to enjoy it."

