Residents have described how they heard children screaming in the street where a boy was killed by a dog.

Jack Lis, 10, died at a house in Caerphilly on Monday afternoon and police destroyed the dog.

Jack's mother, Emma Whitfield, has paid tribute to her "beautiful" and "sweet" son.

Resident Lorraine Irvine said that after hearing the children, she thought: "Oh my God, what's going on here?"

"That's when I heard that... a child had been attacked and killed by a dog," she said.

Neighbour Tracey Lawrence said: "It was awful and it was horrible to see the neighbours so upset."