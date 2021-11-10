A friend of the caver who was rescue from a cave after more than 54 hours underground has said it was humbling to see so many people go to his aid.

Maxine Bateman was among the 300 volunteers who helped in the rescue.

George Linnane, 38, is being treated hospital in Cardiff after falling while caving in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Bateman said she was able to chat and give him a "hand squeeze" during the rescue operation, which she described as "very, very slick".

"It might appear like it took a long time but it's a long way," she said.

"What they say is, for every hour you cave yourself, it takes 10 hours to rescue you.

"It's humbling to know that those number of people would turn out to help you, regardless of whether they know you."

Mr Linnane, who lives in Bristol but is from Southampton, broke his tibia, fibula and jaw, and also suffered chest injuries.