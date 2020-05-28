Bereaved families who lost relatives to Covid after catching the virus in hospital have said they are "angry and annoyed".

It follows BBC research which found frontline NHS staff in some Welsh hospitals were not regularly tested for Covid-19 until near the end of the second wave.

Routine testing was announced in December, but it was not introduced in some hospitals until as late as March.

Therasa O'Hanlon, whose mother died after she tested positive for the virus at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff , said she "wants answers".

The Welsh government said the NHS in Wales had followed "UK infection prevention and control guidance".