People from across Wales have fallen silent to honour those who died in conflict 103 years ago.

From Wrexham, to Cardiff, and Swansea, many took part in a two-minute silence on 11 November at 11:00 GMT to remember those who died in World War One in 1918.

Mark Drakeford joined commemorations by holding a poppy wreath at Cardiff Central railway station while wreathes were laid at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cathays Park, Cardiff.

It is the first time public remembrance ceremonies have taken place since the coronavirus pandemic began.