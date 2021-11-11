A father-of-five said he was left in schock after getting a letter saying his children would not be fed at school due to owing 36p in outstanding school meal payments.

The letter, sent to parents whose children go to Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, in Penygroes, Gwynedd, warned pupils would not get school meals if they owe more than a penny.

The cook at secondary has been "instructed not to give food to any child" if debts are not cleared.

Strategic head teacher Neil Foden's letter said the decision was due to a deficit in the school meals budget, with some owing as much as £1,800.

Mr Owen, 43, said he he understood people should pay their bills, but some were struggling.

"It could be their only meal of the day," he said.