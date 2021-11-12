A former rugby player has dubbed the death of friend Emiliano Sala "a tragedy that could have been avoided".

The footballer and pilot David Ibbotson died in January 2019 in a plane crash in the English Channel.

Argentine tight head prop Christian Martin, who played for Pontypridd RFC, said: "People will be searching for more answers in the coming months".

Flight organiser David Henderson, 67, of Hotham, in East Riding of Yorkshire, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.