A woman whose husband died from Covid has been reunited with the consultant who cared for him and allowed her to say goodbye.

Rachel Ohene-Adjei's husband Eric died in April after spending seven weeks in intensive care at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

She was reunited with consultant Dr Nick Stallard and told him she was "so grateful" to be able to hold her husband before he died.

Rachel, from Cardiff, decided she wanted to go into nursing after being inspired by the "amazing" staff who helped her husband.