Leah Lewis-McLernon's husband Michael had to leave about 40 minutes after she gave birth to a baby girl in hospital.

Some units in Wales have stopped all visiting while others have limited times parents can spend with their newborn babies since the pandemic began.

"I just felt completely on my own," said Ms Lewis-McLernon. "I just don't think it's fair."

With restrictions on movement and social distancing eased across Wales, charity Birthrights wants this applied in hospital maternity units too.

The Welsh government said maternity services keep their rules under review.