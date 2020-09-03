Fraizer, six, has cystic fibrosis and takes 50 tablets a day to keep his condition under control.

But, as with life, he doesn't let anything get in his way on the golf course.

He fell in love with the sport after trying it during lockdown. It was a safer way to exercise with his condition, and he's now won 11 tournaments and qualified for the junior world championships in the US next year.

"He's always had an amazing, positive mindset," said his dad, Jermaine, "golf is just the cherry on the cake."

Video by Gwyndaf Hughes