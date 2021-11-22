Fraizer, six, has cystic fibrosis and takes 50 tablets a day to keep his condition under control.

But, as with life, he doesn't let anything get in his way on the golf course.

He fell in love with the sport after trying it during lockdown. It was a safer way to exercise with his condition, and he's now won 11 tournaments and qualified for the junior world championships in the US next year.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.