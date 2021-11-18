The mother of a boy who attacked her, smashed glass and chewed his hands has questioned why no help was in place after specialist support was withdrawn.

Huw Wooding, who is severely autistic and has learning difficulties, can often become aggressive and difficult.

Services from Hywell Dda health board would often support his mother Karen Jankulak with his "frightening" behaviour, but that ended in 2019.

Huw, 19, now stays in a specialist residential college.

The health board said it recognised a "significant injustice" had been done to the family and is "ensuring full compliance" with the ombudsman's action plan.