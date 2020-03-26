A woman whose two sons were born premature has said it was "very, very scary" to see her newborn child on an incubator after his birth.

Ceri Roberts, from Gwynedd, said it was "daunting" to introduce friends and family to her son, Seth, who was born at 31 weeks.

But she said the family celebrated milestones with Seth during his two months in hospital, such as when he slept without an oxygen mask and the first time he could wear clothes.

Ms Roberts' youngest son, Aron, was born at 35 weeks, and she has called for more support for parents of premature babies.