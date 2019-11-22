Books, letters and journals worth about £1m have been lost in a fire at a warehouse.

Staff at Berwyn Books, in Buckley, Flintshire, estimated about 400,000 books were destroyed after a blaze broke out on Tuesday.

One of their latest acquisitions had been signed by Queen Victoria.

The business's Emma Littler said nothing could be saved.

"The historical value to what has been lost, we can't price that, there is stuff that is irreplaceable," she said.