Thousands of pounds have been raised for families whose homes were destroyed in a fire.

The blaze ripped through two homes on Lon Tanyrallt, Alltwen, Pontardawe in Neath Port Talbot on Sunday, while two others were severely damaged.

But within two days, £8,000 was raised, smashing the £100 target.

Sophie Roberts, of Garnant, Carmarthenshire, set up the fundraising page.