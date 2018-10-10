A man with Down's Syndrome is marking 30 years of working at the same family-run tyre fitters.

Andrew Williams initially started working at Heath Tyres in Cardiff on a work placement and is still there at the age of 49.

The Welsh government is being urged by Learning Disability Wales (LDW)to create a national job coaching service to support people into paid jobs.

Andrew Evans, the manager of Heath Tyres, said they "found the right man for the right job" in Andrew.

About 54,000 people in Wales have a learning disability, but only 6%, UK-wide, are in employment.

Produced and filmed by Ashleigh Crowter