A farmer who lost 25 sheep in a dog attack has said the ordeal left him with sleepless nights and "affected" his mind.

Gareth Hughes, from Valley on Anglesey, is backing proposals for owners to face bigger fines.

"We couldn't sleep for three, four days," he said.

Anglesey MP Virginia Crosbie wants changes to the law including greater powers for police to take DNA samples and seize dogs suspected of attacks.

The Kennel Club welcomed the proposed changes but said they will not be a "silver bullet".