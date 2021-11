The Welsh government is tightening up rules regarding self-isolation due to the spread of the new variant, Omicron.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Wales' health minister, Eluned Morgan, said anyone who tests positive for coronavirus will need to self-isolate regardless of their age or whether they had been double-vaccinated.

The booster programme for vaccination will also be expanded to include all 18 to 39-year-olds.