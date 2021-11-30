A pattern is forming over no-shows at Christmas parties because of a fear of Covid, a restauranteur has said.

Chris Seager, who runs Seagers Restaurant in Gorseinon, in Swansea, said the festive period was "lucrative" for the hospitality industry provided they have Christmas parties.

He added that despite some no-shows, cancellations were not "excessive".

Penarth restauranteur Huw Pickford said there was "a worry" Christmas would not happen again for the hospitality industry.

Wales' health minister has urged people to be cautious when socialising indoors at Christmas, in response to concern over the Omicron variant.