A 13-year-old is to become the first person to use a wheelchair to be sworn into the Senedd as one of 60 elected into the Welsh Youth Parliament.

Seth suffers from rare muscle wasting condition Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and will meet fellow members next year.

But has never let his lifelong progressive condition hold him back and now the scout from Dinas Powys wants to inspire other people with disabilities to help shape their county.

He wants to use his position to help shape future Welsh policies.