The father of a man who died after being exposed to asbestos said all it took was for his son to inhale at the "wrong time and the wrong place".

Jason Williams was given less than a year to live due to exposure to asbestos 20 years prior, when he worked in IT.

He died aged 45 after being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

His father Roy Williams, from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, is urging bosses in the private and public sectors to remove asbestos from buildings immediately.

Mr Williams described the fibres as a "death sentence" and said the exposure meant his son "had to go through hell".