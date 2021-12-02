A huge tree clearance operation is under way at a National Trust estate after dozens of trees were blown over and uprooted during Storm Arwen.

Staff at Bodnant Gardens, near Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, said some of the species which did not survive the gale force winds were rare, mature and irreplaceable.

Among the losses was a 140-year-old redwood and hybrid rhododendrons.

General manager John Walker said: "We have just had so much devastation and a lot of upset people."