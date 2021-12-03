It's "no surprise" Wales has seen its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a senior public health official has said.

The case has been found in the Cardiff and Vale area, is linked to international travel and there is no evidence of any further spread in the community, said Dr Eleri Davies of Public Health Wales.

"We are concerned that this variant does have a significant number of mutations," she said.

"[We need to] make sure that we take sensible measures to reduce the spread of this virus in general."