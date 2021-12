A surge in octopus fishing over the last 60 years has led to fears for some species.

Now scientists are working to create an octopus DNA database to stop overfishing of the cephalopods.

The project is being led by Aberystwyth University researchers, with US government funding.

“Sustainability is on the top of everyone’s agenda,” said Nia Griffith, who runs the North Wales Seafood Cluster project.