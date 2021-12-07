Surfing equipment worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a special needs school, leaving children "disheartened" and "upset".

The surf trailer at Ysgol y Deri school, in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, had just been filled with brand new stand-up paddle-boards, wet suits and other kit before the school was targeted.

Sonny, 13, who uses the water-based lessons to help with his anxiety, said: "When I'm out there, it just all goes, [I'm] just focussed on catching more waves."

South Wales Police said it was "appalled" by the theft and is working to identify those responsible.