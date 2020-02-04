A woman whose baby was stillborn is petitioning for a law change to allow an inquest to be held into his death.

Katie Wood's son, Oscar, was stillborn at the Royal Gwent Hospital in March 2019.

Under the law in England and Wales, inquests are not allowed after stillbirths.

Katie, from Chepstow in Monmouthshire, said: "There's no real explanation as to why my son died, or how he died."

The UK government put a proposal to change the law out to consultation in March 2019 and said it would set out its response in due course.

The Welsh government said it was working with the Ministry of Justice regarding a change to the law.