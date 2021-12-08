The people of Aberystwyth are no strangers to bad weather, but residents have been left counting the cost of Storm Barra.

Heavy seas and winds of up to 86mph battered the seafront and caused widespread damage along Marine Terrace.

The bandstand, which was renovated after storms in 2014, has been damaged once again and parts of the seawall have been destroyed.

BBC Wales' Aled Scourfield reports from the aftermath of a scene that "looks like a war zone".