Breeders cutting off dogs' ears for fashion caught on camera

Networks of breeders are offering to mutilate puppies to follow a social media trend, a BBC investigation has found.

Cutting or "cropping" ears involves removing part of the ear flap for cosmetic reasons.

One breeder told an undercover journalist it created a "striking" look for the American bully breed.

The procedure is illegal in the UK, but breeders are offering fraudulent pet passports to imply it was done abroad.

