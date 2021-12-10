BBC News

YouTube drivers in court for driving Porsches at 116mph in Bala

Two YouTubers who travelled from Scotland to Gwynedd and drove Porsches at speeds of up to 116mph (187km/h) have been given suspended sentences.

David Murray and Timur Khayov, who is a pilot, reached speeds of almost twice the national limit on the B3491 near Bala during a visit in March 2020.

They both pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on 17 November at Llandudno Magistrates' Court.

Both defendants were sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, banned from driving for 18 months, given 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay £689 in costs.

