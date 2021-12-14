The "last thing" the Welsh government wants to do is cancel Christmas, although further restrictions over the festive period have not been taken off the table, the health minister has said.

Speaking at the Welsh government press conference on Tuesday, Eluned Morgan said cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant were "growing daily" and was present in every health board area in the country.

Wales' booster vaccination programme has been sped up in response to the variant, but Ms Morgan said the NHS would continue to provide essential services, emergency and urgent care.

Covid rules in Wales are now being reviewed weekly.