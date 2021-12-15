Some families are having to choose between heating the house or feeding their children, a charity says.

The Splice Child and Family Project said the cost of many items were rising, such as nappies that were £8 or £9, but now sell for £11 or £12.

The cost of living surged by 5.1% in the 12 months to November, up from 4.2% the month before.

This is its highest since September 2011 and above forecasts of a 4.7% increase, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.