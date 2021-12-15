The booster roll out in Wales has been criticised as confusing after some people were able to walk-in for jabs.

Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd Rhun ap Iowerth said there was "significant confusion" over the programme, where booster jabs were available to specific groups of people.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she wanted to avoid a "free-for-all" at vaccination centres, as seen in England.

But people interviewed in Bangor, Gwynedd, and Llandudno, Conwy county, said they were able to get walk-in booster jabs, although some said the system was "not very clear" and "all over the place".