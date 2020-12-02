A teenager has urged other young people to get the Covid vaccine after a week in hospital, fighting for her life.

Maisy Evans said she is not sure she will ever recover, after doctors found a blood clot on her lung, evidence of severe Covid pneumonitis and scar tissue.

"It was really scary," she said, adding she now has good days and bad days.

"Some days I wake up and I'm in pain, I'm tired, I don't really want to do anything. And other days I'll feel fine.

"No one understands why Covid hit me so hard."