The number of gamers opting to play as Wrexham AFC in the Football Manager computer game has surged since the club's Hollywood takeover.

The National League club's profile has risen massively since Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought it in February.

More than 5,000 people are currently playing as Wrexham in the game since its latest version was released last month - about a 200% rise.

"It's way above anything we've ever had in the past," said Luke Warrington of Sports Interactive, the game's makers.

Gamer and Wrexham fan Tim added: "It's more exciting to manage Wrexham now than it's been for 20 years."

BBC News' Nick Hartley found out more.