New home for monkey given cocaine and flushed down loo

A pet monkey who was given cocaine and flushed down a toilet by her owner is now on the mend, according to an animal sanctuary.

Vicki Holland, of Newport, was banned from keeping animals for life earlier after police found phone footage of her abusing Milly the marmoset.

Milly was rescued by the RPSCA and rehomed at the Monkey World Sanctuary in Dorset.

