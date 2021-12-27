Hidden away in the small village of Berriew, Powys, is one of the world's most renowned artists.

Andrew Logan, an artist specialising in sculpture, first came to Wales in the 1970s and went on to set up his own museum in the village in 1991.

Three decades on, those visiting the museum will find a variety of pieces from his long and varied career, including jewellery, mobiles, statues and sculptures.

Now 76 years old, Mr Logan is busy planning for the 50th anniversary of the Alternative Miss World.

First started in his flat in 1972, and partly inspired by Crufts, the sculptor says the event is about what all his works of art are about: "Joy."

Video by Michael Burgess.