Traffic: Meet the officers working behind the Christmas road rush
It's all hands on deck for the team working to keep Wales' roads going as festive travellers join the Christmas rush.
Traffic Wales officers say it is typical for a lot of incidents at this time of year, including road accidents, congestion and debris on the roads.
Incident manager Gary Evans said there can be a number of incidents with intoxicated drivers.
The team say the festive period over December and early January is one of the busiest time for roads.