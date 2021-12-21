It's all hands on deck for the team working to keep Wales' roads going as festive travellers join the Christmas rush.

Traffic Wales officers say it is typical for a lot of incidents at this time of year, including road accidents, congestion and debris on the roads.

Incident manager Gary Evans said there can be a number of incidents with intoxicated drivers.

The team say the festive period over December and early January is one of the busiest time for roads.