First Minister Mark Drakeford has laid out the new Covid restrictions which will come into effect in Wales on 26 December.

A maximum of six people will be able to meet in settings such as pubs and cinemas, with pubs having to reintroduce table service.

Large events will be banned, with outdoor events limited to 50 people and indoor events limited to 30 people.

"All alert level two measures, including retail, workplaces and the closure of nightclubs will come into place at 06:00 GMT on Boxing Day," said the first minister.