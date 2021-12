A set of new coin designs have been released by the Royal Mint to mark the new year and the upcoming Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The designs take years to develop and aim to mark memorable moments in history.

The £2 coins will have either a portrait of Dame Vera Lynn or a telephone - the invention of Alexander Graham Bell.

The 50 pence coin features a design to commemorate the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2022.